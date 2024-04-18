House of Representatives to debate Brainport investment in early June

The House of Representatives will debate on June 3 about the 1.5 billion euros that the government wants to invest in the Brainport region.

The debate is part of debates on the spring memorandum of the outgoing cabinet. In this memorandum, the government shows how the government’s finances are doing in light of the national budget and what the plans are in the period until the new budget is announced.

Before the plans in the spring memorandum – including the Brainport investment – can actually be implemented, they must be approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Until then, the parties involved in the region cannot count themselves rich. However, in the interim period, the existing plans will be further developed by, among others, the municipality of Eindhoven, Brainport Development and surrounding municipalities.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez