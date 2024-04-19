PSV to cooperate with Adelaide United FC

PSV will cooperate with Adelaide United FC from Australia. The clubs will exchange knowledge on matters both on and off the pitch.

Thus, young players from the Australian club will get the chance to visit De Herdgang. To train and possibly play under European conditions. In addition, Adelaide United FC’s training staff gets the opportunity to learn from PSV’s trainers.

With the partnership, the Australians aim to take their club to the next level. “As a club, we are committed to developing young players and giving them opportunities. The fact that we can apprentice with PSV will certainly have a beneficial effect on Adelaide United’s players and coaches. At the same time, we know we are doing a lot of good in the A-League and will try to share our football vision and operational knowledge with PSV,” said chairman Ned Morris.

Benefits for PSV

Ernest Faber, PSV’s head of youth training, is also enthusiastic. “The clubs will share expertise and insights around issues such as scouting and youth development. This is also a great opportunity for PSV commercially.”

Source Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta