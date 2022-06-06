Tech United (TU/e student robot football team) wins European title

The TU/e student robot football team Tech United brings home the European championship for the sixth time. Tech United won 13-1 in the all-Dutch final against VDL Robot Sports.

According to the TU/e website, Jorrit Olthuis, team leader, Tech United, explains, “Many of the new developments of recent years, such as switching strategies quickly, executing the ‘human dribble’ and handling bouncing balls better have now fallen into place.”

At halftime, the winning team was already leading 7-0 thanks to good combination play with beautiful passes and well-placed shots on goal. After half-time, they added six more goals, while the VDL team was allowed to cheer once. With the win, Tech United can call itself a European champion for the sixth time.

World Cup

Tech United’s robots will soon compete with the best teams in the world. Hope the metal Messis and Ronaldos make Eindhoven proud at the world cup in Bangkok next month. The world cup starts on 10 July in Bangkok.