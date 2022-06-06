Extreme rainfall causes wettest June 5 ever in Brabant

If you’ve been outside on Sunday, one thing’s for sure: you got wet. It was therefore the wettest June 5 ever measured in our province. A record amount of rain was measured at two of the three measuring stations in Brabant

“In Eindhoven 48.1 millimeters of rain fell. This is more than double the old record. The record has also been broken at the weather station in Volkel where the recorded rainfall was 30.5 millimetres.” says weatherman Raymond Klaassen of Weerplaza.

“In the coming days, nature can quench its thirst for a while. There will be some rain every now and then through Thursday, but not like the past few days. It will also remain cloudy.” adds Klaassen. “The sun will shine again from Friday.” Fortunately, Klaassen has good news for people who can wait for the sunshine: “The sun will shine again from Friday. Temperatures rise to about 22 to 24 degrees. That lasts all weekend.” An extra boost for this already short working week. Source: Omroep Brabant