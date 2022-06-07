New Eindhoven city executive council announced

After months of negotiations behind the scenes, the new Eindhoven coalition is out. The coalition agreement among GroenLinks, CDA, D66 and PvdA will be presented later on Friday.

Eindhoven gets seven aldermen and two city envoys

Eindhoven will have a new municipal executive of GroenLinks, CDA, PvdA and D66, consisting of the mayor and seven aldermen. The parties also opt for the appointment of two city envoys with a specific assignment. According to the parties, this composition fits the task facing Eindhoven. It gives the opportunity to focus on the major challenges and does justice to the election results. Together, GroenLinks, CDA, D66 and PvdA can count on 26 of the 45 seats in the city council.

The parties propose the following distribution of alderman posts (in order of deputy mayorship):

Rik Thijs (Green Left)

Climate, energy, soil and greening

Stijn Steenbakkers (CDA)

Brainport, economy, education, KnoopXL and Eindhoven-Northwest

Mieke Verhees (PvdA)

Housing, neighbourhoods, space and services

Monique Esselbrugge (D66)

Higher and Vocational Education, Mobility, Inner City and Design District

Saskia Lammers (GroenLinks)

Well-being, work, poverty, culture and design

Maes van Lanschot (CDA)

Finance, sport, heritage and regional cooperation

Samir Toub (GroenLinks)

Diversity, care, youth and social support

City Envoys

In addition to the aldermen, the parties want to appoint two city envoys. These envoys are intended at the administrative level to achieve a breakthrough or acceleration in complex social issues. Tasks that are very important for society and those that require extra attention and focus are allocated. The city envoys will work closely with the city council and their network inside and outside the municipal organization. Both envoys fall administratively under the portfolios of their party members in the executive council.

Angelique Bellemakers (PvdA)

City envoy-Breakthrough neighbourhood-oriented work

Janneke van Kessel (D66)

City envoy-Brainport for everyone

Board agreement and installation

On Friday 10 June at 4 p.m., the parties will present the administrative agreement they have agreed upon in the Eindhoven City Hall during a public meeting. In the municipal council meeting on Tuesday 14 June, the administrative agreement will be discussed and the installation of the aldermen is on the agenda.

Farewell

Next Monday, the departing councillors will bid farewell. They are Marcel Oosterveer and Monique List of the VVD, Renate Richters (GroenLinks) and Yasin Torunoglu (PvdA). They all have made formidable contributions. Oosterveer had a paramount role in restoring the financial situation and leaves Eindhoven in a plus of 33 million euros. Monique List has been appreciated for her work in mobility and well-managed city marketing. Torunoglu has strived hard to dilute the housing crisis, and Richters has improved the quality of the residents, especially the needy ones.

