Stratumseind square is under maintenance

The square in the Eindhoven party street and part of the nearby Oude Stadsgracht to get a new look, and work is underway. Archaeological research is carried out on the Oude Stadsgracht to check whether old explosives are still underground. The Stratumseind will eventually have sidewalks on both sides of the road. Trees will be planted too. The work will last until early August. In the meanwhile, traffic is temporarily diverted.