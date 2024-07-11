Damage to Syrian restaurant after firework bomb explodes

At the Syrian restaurant Rama on the Woenselse Markt in Eindhoven, a firework bomb exploded last night around half past one. No one was injured. The roller shutter was damaged. The police are still investigating and are calling on witnesses to come forward.

“The explosion at the restaurant was probably caused by the use of heavy fireworks in combination with a flammable liquid,” the police wrote. The cause of the explosion is still being investigated by the police.

Previous disturbance at Woenselse Markt

Saturday night, after the European Championship match between the Netherlands and Turkey, things went wrong at the Woenselse Markt. Next to restaurant Rama, at Turkish restaurant Mado chairs and tables flew through the air.

“We put our spare chairs and tables outside and we were able to borrow things from our neighbours,” Mado restaurant manager Sengül Aygün said a day later.

“I woke up last night from all the videos and photos that were sent to me. It felt like war on our doorstep. What chaos, terrible.” It is unclear whether there is a link between the two incidents.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez