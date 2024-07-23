Seriously injured cyclist found in Waalre

A seriously injured cyclist was found on Ansbalduslaan in Waalre on Monday. The woman was probably injured in a one-sided accident. The police let us know.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a trauma helicopter along A50. It is still unknown how the accident could happen.

The police started an investigation. The road was therefore closed to traffic for some time. Witnesses or people with camera images are also called upon to come forward.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob