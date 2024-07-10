Bus driver molested, police looking for the perpetrator

A bus driver was spat at and beaten during his ride in Eindhoven last August. Despite police investigations, the perpetrator has not yet been arrested. The police are therefore appealing to the public to track down the man.

Something went wrong at the bus stop on Kloosterdreef on Wednesday afternoon, 2 August, at around 16:45. Two men wanted to get in and were approached by the bus driver about checking in. An altercation follows. The bus driver is then spat at.

He goes after the man and is punched in the face several times by him. The bus driver sustains minor injuries, but is mainly stunned by what happened to him. There is still no trace of the perpetrator. It concerns a man of 1.80 metres tall, with a dark complexion and a slim build. He had long dark hair, a small beard and wore dark clothing.

People who know more are asked to report to the police. This can be done by calling 0900-8844 or anonymously via 0800-7000.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob