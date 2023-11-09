Your vote counts – Election debate in English

On Thursday, 16 November, the new Dutch (naturalised Dutch) and the internationals interested in knowing how the ideologies of the political parties will affect their lives will have an opportunity to attend an election debate organised by Eindhoven News. The debate will take place in the Raadzaal of the city hall (Stadhuis).

The goal of the debate

The New Dutch citizens and internationals have many questions, such as inflation, taxation, housing issues, the 30% ruling, immigration policy, higher education courses in English, economic growth, childcare allowance and so on. The number of internationals with a vote in the Brainport region has increased significantly. According to Alle Cijfers, forty percent of Eindhoven is international. About nine hundred thousand people of non-Dutch origin live in the Netherlands. So, if you have a vote, and you want information in English and interact with the candidates on the national list, you should consider attending the debate before deciding whom to vote for.

What to expect

The candidates from parties possibly forming the next government and candidates from the incumbent parties will be present. The participating parties are D66 (Democratic 66), CDA (Christian Democratic Apple), VVD (People’s Party for Liberals and Democracy), PvdA-Gl (Labour and Green left coalition) and VOLT (Pan-European political movement). People have an opportunity to meet probable members of parliament such as Mpanzu Bamenga, Eva de Bruijn, Valerie Pajak, Inge van Dijk, Jan Joosten and many more.

The debate has many rounds based on diverse topics. The topics and questions will hover around internationals and their lives/livelihoods in the Netherlands. Beena Arunraj, editor-in-chief of Eindhoven News, is the moderator, and guest moderators include representatives from NL Times, Dutch News and RadioBrainport. After the moderated rounds of questions, the floor will be open to questions from the audience. The debate will be followed by networking and drinks in the hall van hundred. Other local politicians, council members and influencers will be present.

The debate is supported by Eindhoven Airport, Brainport Development and Gemeente Eindhoven.

Date: 16 November 2023



Time: 18:00 to 20:00 hrs

Venue: Raadzaal, Stadhuis Eindhoven (city hall)

Stadhuisplein 1 A (5611 EM Eindhoven).

To register for free, click here