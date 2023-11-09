Culture and care in Eindhoven receive an extra 5 million euros

Dozens of Eindhoven cultural and healthcare institutions will together receive an additional 5 million euros in subsidies, the city council decided. The budget is intended to accommodate the organisations for next year due to all price increases.

Political parties from left to right proposed on Tuesday evening to release additional money, after various cries for help from organisations. Previously, the local cultural sector sounded the alarm, after which fourteen healthcare institutions made themselves heard. The organisations want 13 percent more subsidy to cover all price increases, much more than the 5 percent proposed by the city council.

Still too little

The factions are happy that there will be additional money, even if it is a temporary solution. “I have the feeling that we have come a long way with this. At least for next year. We are still concerned about the gap between 2025 and beyond. We have to think about how we are going to solve that,” says Lex Janssen of the VVD. “If our institutions cannot yet make ends meet, then the 5 million euros will not be enough and we will then have to make a new decision in the municipal council,” adds SP councillor Jannie Visscher. “5 million extra is of course still too little. Ultimately, we are one zero short,” responds Dré Rennenberg of the Ouderen Appèl.

Fist towards The Hague

Alderman Maes van Lanschot also acknowledges that Eindhoven is not yet there to help the institutions out. “It is a band-aid for this problem. A structural solution is needed, and it must come from The Hague. Fortunately, other municipalities also have this problem. Together we can therefore make a fist towards the government for an extra budget. Ultimately, tens of millions.”

Van Lanschot is concerned about the shortages at cultural and healthcare institutions, but hopes that a new cabinet will soon be in place. “They are not yet a headache. We are concerned.” Cultural and healthcare institutions have indicated that if insufficient money is raised, painful measures will have to be taken. This means cutting back on cultural programs or further increasing waiting lists in healthcare.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez