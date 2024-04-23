New multi restaurant STR’EATS at Strijp-S

At Strijp-S in Eindhoven at the Veemgebouw (dock building) a new eating gallery has recently been opened. 10 Kitchens and three bars can be visited daily from early morning till late night.

They call it a melting pot and maybe this represents the Eindhoven region. You can go there for a cappuccino, a breakfast, pastries, lunch, a cocktail, or a business dinner. “We want to serve as a living room for this vibrant region”, they say at STR’EAT.

It is the old Philips building converted to a food hall with more than 250 seats inside and more than 200 places available on the facade terrace.

All kitchens have their own identity and appearance, each concept has its own menu and specialty. You can find amongst others African, Asian and Mediterranean flavours as well as street food. Nine kitchens will have a permanent function and one kitchen will be decorated with seasonal specials, themes or offer the option to invite well-known chefs for a certain period.

Also special wishes like vegan, halal, gluten-free are catered to. Sustainability is emphasized in the use of glass and tableware.

