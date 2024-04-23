City beekeepers try to halt decline of bees

Bees in The Netherlands are having a tough time. In Eindhoven an above average number of beekeepers are giving it their all to try and reverse the downward trend. “It makes me feel good to do something for the world”.

“I never knew it was so interesting”, says a woman attending a beekeeper course. The course in the the GGzE grounds is popular. Beekeeper Wil Brans teaches the ins and outs. It takes seven theoretical and seven practical lessons before the class begin to get the hang of it. “Bees are crucial for nature, öne says “It makes me feel good to do something for the world.”

No bees, no food

The Dutch Beekeeper association says the Eindhoven region has an above-average number of members who are also more active than most. Bees play a crucial role in nature and agriculture. Without bees to pollinate plants, there would be no fruit or vegetables, nor crops to feed livestock. Bees also ensure biodiversity. However, large-scale and intensive farming with its dependance on pesticides has caused the extiction of many bee species. Population An earlier study, commissioned by the municipality, showed that Eindhoven does relatively well when it comes to maintaining the bee population and the diversity of bee species.This week is national bee counting week. The IVN (Institute for nature education, ed.) wants to use the results to gather more knowledge about the bee population in The Netherlands. This knowledge will be used to help the endangered insect. Translator and editor: Greta Source: Studio040