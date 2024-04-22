Royal decoration for Ad de Bruin from Best

Ad de Bruin received a royal award during the annual flea market of the OVS neighborhood association in Best. He was appointed Member of the Order of Orange-Nassau by Mayor Hans Ubachs.

De Bruin has been active as treasurer at the neighbourhood association since 2008. As organiser of the annual flea market (this year for the 47th time), De Bruin ensures that the event runs smoothly. For him, the flea market is ‘the icing on the cake’. Managing the community centre is also one of his tasks.

Handball

De Bruin is and was also involved in various other initiatives. For three years he played a role as secretary within the residents’ consultation of Best-Oost. Since 2013 he has also been a member of the board of the Aristos handball club.

According to Ubachs, De Bruin is a volunteer through and through. “He is a man with a passion for life, a passion for connecting people and he deserves to be put in the spotlight.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas