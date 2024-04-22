A guide for what to do on King’s Day in Eindhoven and the surrounding area

It is almost the king’s birthday and that is being celebrated in Eindhoven and the surrounding area. Here are some details of what there is to do and where to go for a party or a flea market.

Eindhoven

King’s Day is called EHV=KING in Eindhoven and according to the organisation it is the largest King’s Day festival in the country. Events have been organised at almost forty places in the city on King’s Day and Night, most of which are free of charge. There are stages at locations such as Stadhuisplein, Keizersgracht and Wilhelminaplein. There is also a party on Lichtplein and various locations on Strijp-S. Here you will find more information about the different celebrations.

If you’re not into partying, there are also several flea markets spread across the city. For example, there is a free market in Woensel-West, on Wilhelminaplein and Gerardusplein. There is also a fair with 400 stalls on the Woenselse Markt. More information about times and locations can be found here.

Best

A programme has also been created for King’s Day in Best. The day starts with bicycle decorating, a parade, and the Orange Games. In addition, there is a flea market all day long where second-hand items are sold. The music is also on all day long, in the afternoon there is a children’s disco and, in the evening, there are DJs and a cover band. Times and locations can be found here.

Son and Breugel

King’s Day starts early in Son en Breugel, with an ‘early bird walk’ starting at 5:00 am with the IVN, a nature lovers organisation. During the day there are all kinds of activities for the youth on the farm, there is a children’s flea market and a creative market. You can also go ‘koningsrikken’ (a card game popular in Brabant) or climb up into the church tower. In the evening and on King’s Night there is a party on the church square. You can find more information about the activities here.

Waalre

In Waalre the tradition of a fair is back on King’s Day. There are various games to play here where you can earn and spend coins. In addition, space has been created around the market for adults to visit each other, even in the evening. Here you will find more information.

Geldrop-Mierlo

King’s Day in Mierlo has been moved to the city centre this year. There are activities such as the children’s market, the car boot sale, and old Dutch games. There are also performances by both artists and a magician.

During the day it is Children’s King’s Day in Geldrop . From sidewalk chalk and bicycle decorating to treasure hunting and face painting. After this there will be live music on the ‘horecaplein’ in the centre of Geldrop .

Nuenen

King’s Day is also celebrated in Nuenen. There are two circus acts to visit, and barrel organ music moves through the streets, there is an artist for a portrait of the residents and there are various musical acts. There is also a flea market with more than 100 stalls.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Yawar Abbas