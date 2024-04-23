Collages from Martin Voorbij on show

The opening of the exhibition ‘Falling Apart Together’ from Eindhoven artist is on Thursday 25 April at 20.00hrs at De Kruisruimte on Generaal Bothastraat. It will include a performance by violinist Max Swagemakers. After that, the exhibition can be visited until 5 May.

“We are falling apart more and more. Social cohesion is slowly crumbling and individualism is becoming more and more important. But we do so together. That’s what I was thinking about when I came up with that title,” Martin explains about his work.

Last December, Martin returned to Eindhoven, after three years of absence. With a great experience in his pocket and a large number of self-made collages richer. For himself, the exhibition is a personal overview since corona. “Visitors will probably see something else in it. Besides, it is my ode to painting and that while I can’t paint at all myself. That’s why I made collages out of it,” he says.

Martin Voorbij (58) is a well know artist in Eindhoven. He set up the Inkijkmuseum (insight museum) in 2004 at Dommelstraat to display the thousands of paintings painted by fellow artists from all over the world. He started this venture in connection with his job for the ‘Vredesbureau’ (peace bureau). “My job description was: promoting global awareness, because the more we know about the world, the easier it is to avoid misunderstandings. They asked me to think of something you can use to engage people with the rest of the world.”

He travelled to England, Hungary, Romania, Istanbul, America, Mali and even India. With his yellow truck he delivered a panel to artists and asked them to show their impression of hope on the canvas. That became the ‘Show Your Hope’ permanent exhibition.

He began to make collages from the old paintings during corona because the museum closed. Eventually he went with his DAF truck to Bosnia because the big yellow van was not allowed in the city anymore. There he continued his creative work: “It was the first time I made art for myself.”

Martin about his new exposition: “The corona period has been very influential with particularly many people and the road to hell is paved with good intentions. Hence, the result of my work during that period is lavish and mysterious. The result is a gigantic cabinet full of images consisting of fragments of colours and shapes, merging into new space.”

Eindhoven News