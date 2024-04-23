House under bullet attack

A house on Satijnvlinderlaan in Eindhoven was shot at early Tuesday morning. That happened around five o’clock. A resident heard several bangs and reported it to the police. Officers found several bullet holes in the front door.

Traces of blood were found in front of the house. There are a total of six bullet impacts at the front of the house, three in the front door and one in the window next to the front door. There are also bullet holes in a roller shutter and the facade.

According to police, a family lives in the house. There are also children’s bicycles in the garden. A trail of blood was probably found on the street. A drop has been circled with chalk by the police.

The street is cordoned off and closed on both sides. The police are conducting a trace investigation. A sniffer dog is also used.

According to people in the street, shots were allegedly fired from a moving scooter or a motorbike. The residents of the shot-up house are not causing any inconvenience. However, there would be many people walking in and out.

The police are looking for witnesses and camera footage.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha