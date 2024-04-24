Demand: 4 years in prison for incitement to shoplifting

A 22-year-old man from Eindhoven has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for allegedly inciting people to commit thefts. At least, that is what the ‘Openbaar Ministerie’ (public prosecution service) demands. One of the victims was a 13-year-old boy.

According to the justice department, the criminal exploitation was accompanied by threats and violence. For example, in February last year, a 13-year-old boy was arrested as a suspect for shoplifting at a supermarket in the city. He is said to have stolen almost €400 worth of products. The boy stated that he had to do this for someone else and that he was forced to do so. He had met the man at the fair.

Put under pressure

The police then investigated possible criminal exploitation of the boy. The victim’s statement was correct. The boy had to hand in the products for money and he had to hand that money over to the suspect. The boy was pressured with the threat that his 8-year-old sister would be harmed. The suspect’s ex-girlfriend also had to commit shoplifting. She was also abused several times.

The ‘Openbaar Ministerie’ demands four years in prison, of which 1 year is conditional. Justice also demands a ban on contact with the victims for 5 years. The judge will make a ruling in two weeks.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob