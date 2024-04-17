Misha Wils on national wanted list

Misha Wils, also known as Pablo, has been placed on Nationale Opsporingslijst (national investigation list). He is wanted because of a fatal shooting on Heezerweg in Eindhoven. The Openbaar Ministerie (public prosecutor’s office) has offered a reward of €15,000 for the golden tip.

On Monday, 10 July, 2023, an encounter between three men in front of the trailer camp ended fatally. A 34-year-old man from Utrecht was shot and died at the scene. Misha Wils and another man then fled to Geldrop in a Ford Fiësta. The other man could be caught a few days later in Germany, but no trace of Wils has been found since. He is still wanted for his involvement in the shooting.

Golden tip

It is suspected that Wils is no longer in the Netherlands. Where he is, the police and the Openbaar Ministerie are still in the dark about that. Therefore, the person with the golden tip about his whereabouts or more information about the circumstances of the shooting will receive a sum of €15,000. People who have seen the suspect are also asked to contact the police. This can be done via the number 0800-6070 or by calling the Team Nationale Inlichtingen (national intelligence team) at 088 – 661 77 34.

Tattoo on his hand

Misha, who was born in Terneuzen on 4 January, 1999, may have changed his appearance, according to police. During the shooting, he still had long curly hair and green eyes. Possibly he would now have cut his hair short. In addition, he might now have a longer beard or no beard at all. According to police, he also has a distinctive tattoo on his hand; five dots in the shape of a five on a die.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob