Thrift store for second-hand art opens its doors

Would you like to buy a beautiful painting that was previously hanging in a museum for next to nothing? This is possible in the new store of the Onterfd Goed Foundation, which will open in Eindhoven in May.

“There is a gem here for everyone,” says foundation director Jolande Otten. “We once had a collection of Russian broadcasting equipment here.” But that kind of stuff is an exception. In general, it is mainly works of art and books that are offered. You can take a work of art with you for a maximum of 150 euros. Anyone looking for standard art will be in for a rude awakening. No paintings here with a red English telephone booth or two zebras. “Here you will find unique works of art by Dutch artists.”

Second-hand

But there are also toys for sale that were previously on display in the Toy Museum in Oosterhout. The offer changes depending on what comes in. Everything is second hand. “We are a thrift store, but a very chic one.”

Work is still going on in the building on Willem van Konijnenburglaan. Employees unpack boxes and put them on the shelves. In five weeks, more than four thousand objects were moved from the old building at Sectie-C, where the foundation was located for eight years. That building is being demolished.

Unknown

The foundation’s store is still relatively unknown to the general public. While thrift stores are increasingly busy these days. “We really rely on word of mouth advertising. Once someone comes to us, they are pleasantly surprised. He or she often returns a few weeks later with their children or grandchildren. So the fame is growing, but it could be much better,” says Jolande.

According to Jolande, the fact that many people have not yet found their way to the shop of the Onterfd Goed Foundation is also because many people think that art is unaffordable. “We show them that it is affordable.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez