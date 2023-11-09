Skating festival in the Ice Sports Centre

The Ice Skating Festival will be held again next Friday at the Ice Sports Centre in Eindhoven. During the evening, more than 1,300 primary school children will have the opportunity to take a 20 or 40-minute ride.

That is about 100 children more than last year, when 1,200 children participated in the skating event for all primary schools in Eindhoven and the surrounding area.

Accompanied by approximately 75 volunteers, and all invited parents, the children have the opportunity to slide over the 400-metre long ice rink. Fun is paramount during the evening, and there is a medal waiting for the primary school children at the end of the rides. 35 primary schools are participating this year.

Valuation

Last year, the organiser IJCE received a Sports Award from the municipality, in appreciation for encouraging children to go skating. The Ice Club received 1,500 euros from the municipality, with which they invested, among other things, in vests and cones. Part of the amount also went to mascot suits. The mascots Koek and Zopie will be present on Friday, along with seasoned skaters who will give demonstrations for those present.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez