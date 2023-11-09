PSV wins despite missed opportunities

PSV achieved a much-needed victory in the Champions League on Wednesday evening. Despite the fact that Peter Bosz’s team missed many opportunities, they won against RC Lens: 1-0.

The Eindhoven team started the match strongly in the Philips Stadium and successfully pinned Lens in their own half. A boost was that PSV quickly managed to express its field dominance in the score. From a measured cross from Bakayoko, Luuk de Jong headed the ball in via the underside of the crossbar.

The French team was therefore forced to look for an equalizer. Although Lens certainly did not play badly after the 1-0, it did not become very dangerous in the first half. On the other hand, PSV failed to double the score.

Second half

The same image persisted in the second half, where PSV again did not use their chances sparingly. The 1-0 lead therefore remained on the scoreboard. Even after Lozano did not play the completely detached Bakayoko in the final phase and went for his own chance, shooting wide. A minute later, Lens missed the ultimate chance for a late equalizer by shooting the post from close range.

Second place

With the win, PSV rises from fourth to second place in the group with five points. Lens has the same number of points but is lower due to the mutual result with PSV. Sevilla, which is the opponent of the Eindhoven team on November 29, is at the bottom with two points.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez