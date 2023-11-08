Cooperation leads to new gaming platform

Eindhoven recently gained a second gaming centre. The aim is to provide a platform where gaming youth and young adults can come together to play games and e-sports. The new gaming centre is the result of a collaboration between Go!Gaming Eindhoven and Dynamo Esports Center.

Manager Jasper Plasman of Go!Gaming Eindhoven: “We find it incredibly cool that the cooperation with Dynamo Esports Center can start. It offers enough potential for a fruitful cooperation in which both parties can strengthen each other by organising a broad pallet of events and activities.”

Dynamo Esports Center is the first youth centre in the Netherlands entirely focused on the gaming community and organising e-sports activities, including e-sports tournaments, workshops, conferences and numerous other activities. All of this is organised for and by the young people themselves.

Gijs van Dijsseldonk, director of e-sports at the Dynamo Esports Center: “Eindhoven is going to become the ‘Brainport in gaming’ of the Netherlands. With the arrival of this new gaming centre and the broad network of Go!Gaming, I am convinced that our cooperation will contribute to that vision”.

