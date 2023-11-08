Critical scientists sit down with TU/e administration

The board of the Eindhoven University of Technology will sit down with some scientists who previously expressed criticism of the culture at the university.

A number of scientists earlier criticised the university in a letter because there were too few opportunities for free discussion at the university. The scientists have now informed Cursor that they have sat down with the university administration to discuss their concerns.

At that meeting, follow-up steps were agreed upon. The letter writers will work with some administrators on concrete proposals to improve social safety and transparency at the TU/e.

When developing these proposals, a broader public from within the university must also be involved. How that public will be involved is not yet clear. It is also not yet known when the proposals should be on the table.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob