Construction Glow started again, this time also in region

The light artworks for Glow are currently being built again. This time not only in Eindhoven, but also in Best, Geldrop, Waalre, Mierlo and Oirschot.

Starting Saturday 11 November, light projects can also be seen in those municipalities for eight days. For example, in Waalre there is a visual projection on the town hall, in Mierlo the windmill is illuminated and in Geldrop the Weverijmuseum (weaving museum) will be involved.

Starting shot

Saturday is the official starting shot of the Glow. Then director Ronald Ramakers and Mayor Dijsselbloem will open the light festival. “So for the first time in almost two decades, GLOW will cross Eindhoven’s city limits. Under the name Glowing Horizons, we will bring light art to surrounding villages”, Ramakers says.

Route

The Glow route in Eindhoven this year is five kilometres, and thus more compact than previous years. The route runs through the station, 18 Septemberplein, Emmasingel, Wilhelminaplein, Bilderdijklaan, Victoriapark and Stadhuisplein. A total of 24 works of light art can be seen, by national and international artists.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob