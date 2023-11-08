Elly Blanksma quits after second term as Mayor of Helmond

Elly Blanksma will step down as Mayor of Helmond at the end of next year. Blanksma made that known in a letter to the Helmond city council.

Blanksma has been Mayor of Helmond since 2012. During that time, she has seen the city grow, she wrote in her letter. “In two terms in office, I have seen Helmond develop from a somewhat searching city, to a confident city. A city where construction cranes dominate the skyline. A city of economic prosperity. Helmond is an important player in Brainport and bridge builder to the Peel”, she writes.

In addition, there is still plenty of work to be done in Helmond, according to Blanksma, who reveals that she herself is ready for a new challenge. “But it is also a city that is far from finished. We are growing in order to increase the population’s capacity and prosperity. And there is still a way to go in that. Prosperity does not yet benefit everyone. We are a city with multiple faces”.

‘Plenty to do’

“There is still plenty to do. There is a solid college, a decisive council and a motivated organisation. A good time for me to take a different path. I think it’s time to broaden my horizons. To take on new challenges and in the process create just a little more time for my private life”.

Finally, Blanksma reports that she will be working hard in the coming year. Her second term in office will end on 1 November, 2024.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob