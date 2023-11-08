Full house during So What’s Next in Muziekgebouw

Full houses during the eleventh edition of Eindhoven’s jazz festival So What’s Next last weekend. On Saturday in various halls in Muziekgebouw and on Sunday it was spread across stages in the city centre.

Among others Joe Lovano, Gallowstreet, Benjamin Herman Trio and Cory Henry were on stage Saturday. In addition, Eindhoven rapper Fresku whipped up the crowd in the main hall of Muziekgebouw.

Eleven stages

On Sunday, jazz and related music could be heard on eleven stages in the city centre. Visitors could visit for free in Lab1, Dynamo and in Piazza, among others. Besides well-known names in jazz, the festival also wanted to offer a chance to young talent and artists who are pushing musical boundaries. The musicians come from home and abroad.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob