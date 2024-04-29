Millions for housing construction in Eindhoven most welcome

The municipality of Eindhoven will receive a total of 14.5 million euros in subsidies from the government for at least two housing projects in the city. The outgoing cabinet has allocated 2 million euros for the VDMA (Van der Meulen Ansems garage that was located there) site on the Vestdijk. Stads-hart Woensel can count on an even higher subsidy of 12.5 million euros. In total, this involves more than 3,600 homes that need to be built at these locations.

The millions come from the Housing Construction Impulse Subsidy (Wbi). This pot of money is intended to support projects with at least 50 percent affordable housing. When financing for such a project cannot be secured, the national government comes to the rescue.

Construction plans

A total of 3,000 new homes will be built in Stads-hart Woensel, the area around the WoensXL shopping centre. This makes it one of the largest area developments in Eindhoven. 613 homes and recreational opportunities should be built on the VDMA site on the Vestdijk. In addition to apartments, there will also be an urban forest and a stage called ‘The Stage’.

Town Hall Square

The municipality also submitted a subsidy application for 1,000 new homes on Stadhuisplein, but this was not granted. Eindhoven will opt for a second chance at this application.

Previously, other projects in the city, such as Castiliëlaan, Emmasingel quadrant, District E, Phase IV of Strijp-S and part of KnoopXL, already received a contribution through the Wbi scheme.

“The financial feasibility of many projects is under pressure. This impetus is a very welcome addition from the government,” said Alderperson for Housing Mieke Verhees. “We are really making a difference with the number of affordable homes that we will build within these projects. That is desperately needed in this market.”

Ambitions

It appears that Eindhoven is far from achieving its own construction ambitions. The municipality is aiming for 3,000 homes per year, but in practice it appears that not even half of this will have been realised by 2023. This has led to disappointment among Eindhoven political parties. Recently, city politicians debated the housing shortage and possible solutions.

