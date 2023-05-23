Reserve goalie saves FC Eindhoven

It almost looks like a boy’s book and yet Jort Borgmans is all sobriety. FC Eindhoven’s reserve goalkeeper took a leading role in last night’s home game against Almere City and was partly responsible for the fact that the Blues are still in the race for promotion to the premier league. FC Eindhoven won 1-0 and the following match is in Almere on Friday.

20-year-old Borgmans came on in the 50th minute because first goalkeeper Nigel Bertrams was unable to continue. He had collided with Almere City striker Rajiv van La Parra and – in all probability – broke his jaw. His replacement then did an excellent job and made some crucial saves. It all became even better for the Valkenswaardenaar because Dyon Dorenbosch gave FC Eindhoven the 1-0 win in the 75th minute.

The second game against Almere City will be on Friday and there is a good chance that Borgmans will defend the goal again. Incidentally, FC Eindhoven still has to some work to do, because in the away games at the club from Flevoland, the team of trainer Rob Penders never really had it easy. In the regular season, it became 1-1 this season and this should now be enough to reach the next round of the playoffs. With perhaps another important role for last night’s hero.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Ayşenur Kuran