FC Eindhoven reach play-offs

FC Eindhoven can continue to dream of promotion to the Eredivisie. Rob Penders’ team managed to win 1-2 at Roda JC last Friday evening. With this, the Blue-whites have secured a place in the play-offs.

After ten minutes, Eindhoven midfielder Brian De Keersmaecker created the first chance of the match. He steamed off to the sixteen-meter area and shot, but his attempt was saved by the Roda goalkeeper. A few minutes later, the home team seemed to take the lead, but left forward Arjen van der Heijde’s cross flew just past the goal. Just before the break, Roda JC was dangerous again, but Nigel Bertrams kept the Eindhoven goal clean. With a 0-0 score, both teams went to the locker rooms.

Late penalty kick

In the early stages of the second half, the home team seemed to open the score, but Roda midfielder Sami Ouaissa shot wide, face to face with Bertrams. Moments later it was hit on the other side. Right forward Charles-Andreas Brym’s cross went past striker Naoufal Bannis, but Dyon Dorenbosch was still running behind him. The defender remained calm and scored the opening goal.

The Blue-whites couldn’t enjoy the lead for long, as Roda striker Dylan Vente headed in the equalizer minutes later. After the 1-1, both teams had opportunities to take the lead, but those opportunities were not used. In the final phase, the liberating 1-2 fell for FC Eindhoven. Roda defender Nils Röseler made hands in the penalty area and a penalty kick was rewarded. Captain and defender Mawouna Amevor took the penalty kick and hit the target.

Because of the victory in Kerkrade, FC Eindhoven has qualified for the play-offs. Next Friday, the home game with Helmond Sport awaits first.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn