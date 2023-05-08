PSV wins sluggish game

PSV did good business on Saturday in the battle for second place. An away match against Sparta in Rotterdam was won by 0-1. Substitute Anwar El Ghazi scored the only goal.

However, it was not easy for Ruud van Nistelrooij’s team. Eredivisie runner up PSV had different attempts on goal, but Sparta goalkeeper Nick Olij was hardly tested. Left forward Xavi Simons lashed out from the edge of the sixteen-meter area, but his shot went wide. Central defender André Ramalho also failed to find the net. He headed a cross from midfielder Joey Veerman just wide. Both teams went to the locker rooms at a spectacled position.

Golden substitute

Ruud van Nistelrooij decided to intervene and brought in right wing defender Mwene and right wing attacker El Ghazi. Bringing in the latter turned out to be a golden substitute. At first El Ghazi seemed to give an assist to Guus Til, but the midfielder slid the ball wide. With fifteen minutes to go, El Ghazi was worth gold for PSV. He fired in a cross from substitute striker Fábio Silva in the rebound. In the final phase, Sparta seemed to come alongside, but they missed one-on-one with PSV goalie Benitez.

