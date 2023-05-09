Rains and showers on the way

We will not see the heavy showers that plagued parts of the province on Sunday this week. But there is much more rain on the way, weatherman Rico Schröder of Weerplaza told Omroep Brabant on Monday morning.

Monday morning began with locally dense fog. That is why the KNMI issued code yellow. Locally, visibility was less than two hundred meters. The fog dissipated around nine o’clock and according to Rico, “the sun breaks through every now and then” over the next few hours.

On Tuesday, we will have to deal with rain all day, Rico told Omroep Brabant. “The temperature on Tuesday will reach a maximum of 16 to 18 degrees, but during showers, it is only about 14 degrees. Later in the day, it will gradually become dry from the west, and maybe the sun will break through on Tuesday evening.”

According to Rico, Wednesday will be another day with a lot of rain. “With a few showers later. This is also the case on Thursday and Friday. We end up dripping a little bit of the rain.”

The temperature will rise again later in the week, and in the weekend, it will reach 20 degrees again. “Then it gets a little drier.”

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani