Police fire warning shots on highway

On the A2 near Best-West, police officers fired warning shots. The officers responded to a report of a possible traffic dispute. Three men were arrested.
During the traffic conflict, the suspects are said to have pointed an object resembling a firearm at another motorist.
The police had previously received reports about the incident, including antisocial driving and threats with a possible firearm. The suspects were taken to the police station. The police are investigating the incident.
Source: Studio040
For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez
