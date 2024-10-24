Police fire warning shots on highway

By
Lila Mehrez
-
Photo credit: Studio040

On the A2 near Best-West, police officers fired warning shots. The officers responded to a report of a possible traffic dispute. Three men were arrested.

During the traffic conflict, the suspects are said to have pointed an object resembling a firearm at another motorist.

The police had previously received reports about the incident, including antisocial driving and threats with a possible firearm. The suspects were taken to the police station. The police are investigating the incident.

 

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez

