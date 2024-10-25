TU/e Reports University Growth

Staff
By employing clever strategies and implementing measures, TU/e does not yet believe it has reached its capacity. The same applies to the academic staff. “We can still manage the growth; however, we do need more space for laboratories.” According to the university, this demand is partly due to the rise in master’s students. “They engage in more research work, which necessitates additional laboratory facilities.”
Regional growth spurt
The Eindhoven region is facing a major growth spurt because of its many successful technology companies. In particular, chip machine manufacturer ASML is driving that growth. To train more technical talent for the Brainport region, TU/e has an important role to play. Earlier this year, a substantial pot of money was released, so that TU/e can also build for further growth. ‘This also requires more space,’ the university now announces. ‘We are going to realise this with the money that is expected to be allocated soon and, in doing so, we are also expressly looking at workloads.’
Concerns
Despite this extra budget, TU/e is concerned about the new cabinet’s austerity plans for science. Earlier, board chairman Robert-Jan Smits revealed that these plans will put a brake on the growth of Eindhoven University.
