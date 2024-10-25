TU/e Reports University Growth

TU/e is experiencing significant growth, which is noticeable for both students and staff. The Eindhoven University can currently manage this increase, but it requires careful monitoring. At times, there is a shortage of study rooms and lecture halls, necessitating a greater reliance on digital education.

Last week, the university announced that a record number of students are enrolled this academic year, with nearly 13,500 in total. Approximately 3,300 new students joined TU/e in September. “We are gradually reaching our limits in terms of lecture halls and study rooms. Particularly at the start of the academic year, we occasionally run out of space,” a spokesperson stated.

By utilising rooms more flexibly and providing teaching materials and resources digitally, the university anticipates being able to accommodate more students in the future.