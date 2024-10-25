Eindhoven expresses satisfaction and concern over cabinet plans

The Eindhoven city council has mixed feelings regarding the new cabinet’s plans. While there is satisfaction with the cabinet’s commitment to supporting the growth spurt in the Brainport region, there are also concerns about the proposed cuts to research and culture.
The mayor and aldermen are particularly pleased with the attention given to Brainport and the challenges the region faces. Indeed, the high-tech area is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. “We can see that there is a focus on the region and the challenges it presents. This is also evident in our discussions with ministers, as we collaborate to take the next steps.”
The city council highlights initiatives such as Project Beethoven, which will see billions invested in regional education, housing, and improved accessibility. Discussions regarding additional investments in sports and culture have also continued unabated with the arrival of the new cabinet. “Work is ongoing on the study concerning facilities,” they stated.
Concerns
However, there are also concerns regarding some new intentions from The Hague. Although the cabinet acknowledges the importance of a thriving chip sector, the city council notes that it is reducing funding for research and innovation. The mayor and aldermen express their worries about this and will continue to emphasise the issue. The city council has not yet commented on the specifics of these concerns.
Another issue is the proposed VAT increase for the arts and culture sector. The Eindhoven council fears this could result in reduced ticket and subscription sales. “This may lead to a contraction in audiences and offerings. We recognise the impact of this measure on the accessibility of culture for our residents and the stability of cultural institutions.” Consequently, the municipality supports a national initiative to thoroughly assess the implications of the VAT increase.
Larger cultural organisations in Eindhoven will not have their subsidies cut for the time being, writes the city council. This is because decisions on the allocation of multi-year cultural subsidies have already been taken recently at the national level.
