PSV Mourns the Passing of Evert van der Meer Senior

PSV is saddened by the passing of Evert van der Meer (89) senior. This ‘jack-of-all-trades’ was a member of the Eindhoven club for nearly eighty years and was honoured as a Member of Merit.

Evert’s football journey at PSV began in 1945. He started in the club’s youth ranks before moving on to play at the amateur level. Beyond the pitch, Evert dedicated himself to PSV in various capacities.

As a volunteer, he served on the youth board and the amateur board. He was also a board member of the Veterans Institute, treasurer of the Federation of Philips Sports Associations, and participated in various committees within the club. In recognition of his voluntary contributions, Evert was appointed a Member of Merit in 1986.

A Red and White Heart

“In recent years, Evert was a so-called ‘resting member’, but his love for PSV never waned. Evert had a red-and-white heart, and we are immensely grateful for everything he did for the club. We will miss him dearly. Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and grandchildren. We wish them much strength in coping with this great loss,” PSV stated. Evert van der Meer senior was 89 years old.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.