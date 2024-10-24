Renovation of Geldrop swimming pool delayed

The renovation of the swimming pool in Geldrop has been delayed. Initially, it was assumed that the completion would be this month, but this has now been adjusted to ‘mid-December’. The cause is the heavy rainfall in the spring.

According to Bert de Vries, branch manager of the swimming pool in Geldrop on behalf of operator Laco, the modernisation and expansion have been largely completed, but the next four weeks will be spent on the finishing touch . “All major renovations are finished. Think of a new roof, the groundwork and the extension of the fitness room.”

What still needs to be done is laying the new PVC floors, placing the changing rooms and lockers, installing filters, pipes and air treatment ducts and painting. De Vries: “These are the final steps before we can officially open and invite people to come and swim and do sports again. We will be operational before the end of the year.”

Modern

In addition to the sustainable renovation of the existing, outdated swimming pools and saunas – which started at the end of February – a new, modern fitness room has also been added. The outdoor pool has been improved with new foil and the outdoor area has also been given a new design.

The name Laco will disappear. The new name is ‘Feel Fit Center’. “With this renovation we hope to be up and running again for the next twenty years”, says De Vries. The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo has set aside approximately three million euros for the renovation. The rest of the bill will be paid by the company Sportfondsen, which Laco falls under.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez