Parties want TU/e’s violence explained

GroenLinks and the Party for the Animals are seeking an explanation from the board of Eindhoven University of Technology regarding their response to the occupation of a boardroom.

Less than two weeks ago, University Rebellion students occupied a TU/e ​​boardroom. The university responded by attempting to expel the students. However, security and firefighters failed in that attempt.

The students, who protested against the university’s ties to the fossil fuel industry, were nonetheless appalled at TU/e’s attitude towards them.

The PvdD and GroenLinks have now also announced that they are not happy with the attitude of the university board.

‘Not tolerated’

The factions want the mayor and aldermen to enter into talks with the university, whereby the council must make it clear that the violence used to evacuate the students will not be tolerated in Eindhoven. The right to demonstrate must be respected, the factions report.

In conversation

In addition, the factions want the municipality to discuss the climate goals and ambitions of the municipality of Eindhoven itself with the university and other educational institutions.

Source: Studio040

Translated: Yawar Abbas