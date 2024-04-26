PSV unofficial champion after score against SC Heerenveen

PSV are unofficial champions. They won 0-8 at SC Heerenveen and saw rival Feyenoord win 1-3 at Go Ahead Eagles later in the evening. With three games to play, PSV’s lead is nine points, with a much better goal difference.

PSV could clinch their 25th national title on Thursday. To do so, however, Feyenoord had to drop points in Deventer. This did not happen, so coach Peter Bosz’s team can take the title on Sunday 5 May – at home against Sparta.

SC Heerenveen-PSV was decided within ten minutes. First, it was Guus Til who worked the ball in, after a smooth combination over several drives. After this, Malik Tillman managed to score twice more, leaving the Frisians facing a 0-3 deficit after eleven minutes.

Hundredth goal

After half an hour, Til scored his second, tapping in a cross from Johan Bakayoko. Just before half-time, Joey Veerman put the Frisians 0-5 up by shooting characteristically from the edge of the penalty area.

Out of respect for his old club, Veerman did not cheer, but there was an opportunity to do so as Veerman signed for the 100th Eredivisie goal this season for the Eindhoven side.

Second half

Heerenveen came out of the dressing room better and looked to get back into it through Patrick Walemark. But his goal was disallowed for offside. PSV then took the lead through a fine goal by Bakayoko, who shot the ball hard into the crossbar from 20 metres.

Luuk de Jong then made it 0-7, before Patrick van Aanholt made it 0-8. With that, Peter Bosz’s team underlined the lonely height at which it stands in the premier league.

Back number 8

It is also special for Sergiño Dest that PSV scored eight goals. The winger, who proved to be of absolute top class this season, suffered a serious injury last week, potentially ruling him out of action in 2024.

By coming onto the pitch in shirts bearing jersey number 8 – Dest’s jersey number – the PSV squad gave the American a shot in the arm. The 0-8 result reinforced that gesture!

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta