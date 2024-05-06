Eindhoven celebrates PSV

Dozens of PSV supporters wanted to take a spot on Stadhuisplein earlier on Monday morning in the run-up to their club’s celebration on Monday evening. At ten o’clock in the morning, the first fans were already on the square.

An hour later they were sent away, because the square does not officially open for the ceremony until mid-afternoon. The fans stood at the front, behind the fences, in front of the steps of the town hall, where the PSV selection was honoured around seven o’clock in the evening. Employees from various companies are also working on the square to prepare everything for the event. For example, temporary toilet blocks are being installed, there is still work to be done on the stage and fences are being erected. “The fans were there too early. Officially they are not allowed to enter the square until three o’clock in the afternoon. Now, there are still many people at work,” a municipal spokesperson said.