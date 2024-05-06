PSV : Champion of Netherlands

PSV is the champion of the Netherlands. Thanks to the 4-2 victory over Sparta Rotterdam, the Eindhoven team holds the bowl in their hands for the 25th time in history.

This is unique experience for Peter Bosz, because the trainer has never won a national title at the highest level before. He joked about this in the run-up to the match: “If you work at De Graafschap and then Heracles, you don’t think you will become champion of the Netherlands.”

Now Bosz can add that medal to his trophy cabinet after all. During the match, fans took out the championship bowls and sang and cheered loudly. In any case, there was a lot to cheer about for the club’s supporters this season.

PSV reached the finals for the eighth time of the Champions League and stood head and shoulders above the rest of the Netherlands. So far, there has been only one loss in the competition, more than a hundred goals scored and goalkeeper Walter Benitez only had to fish seventeen times. This makes PSV champions for the first time in six years.