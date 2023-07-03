Best fair opened

The fair in Best has officially started. For six days, the town centre will be celebrating with 104 attractions.

“I’m definitely looking forward to it again. We last stood here five years ago. We are finally back with our attraction,” says a fairground operator. “We are super happy to be back in Best.”

Cheap tickets

The fair is known for being the cheapest in the Netherlands. This year, prices have gone up slightly, but it should still be affordable for everyone. “We are also facing higher costs, but by cooperating with the municipality we can still remain cheap,” says an operator. “We bring entertainment to the door, so we also think it is important that it remains attractive for everyone,” he explains.

At 1 am, the fair really got underway. Plenty of people were there early. “The children have been shouting all day that they want to come here,” one man says. “I always like it, the atmosphere. And when the children enjoy, I enjoy too.”

The fair will last until July 5.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn