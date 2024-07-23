FC Eindhoven presents new home shirt

FC Eindhoven has presented the club’s new home shirt for the 2024/2025 season.

The shirt is characterised by the stripes that are somewhat narrower than in previous years. The Eindhoven vibes are incorporated into the blue stripes.

The home shirt is the first jersey that FC Eindhoven has announced, but it is not yet known what the away shirt will look like in the new season.

FC Eindhoven starts the competition on Friday, 9 August in a home match against FC Den Bosch. The preparation includes a Lichtstad (city of light) derby against PSV.

That match will be played on Wednesday at 20:00 in the Philips Stadion (stadium).

For more information: Home – FC Eindhoven (fc-eindhoven.nl)

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob