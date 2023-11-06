More Eindhoven citizens eligible for energy grant

A larger group of Eindhoven citizens is eligible for an energy grant, the college has decided. The earlier limit of 120 per cent of the minimum wage has been raised to 130 per cent.

This decision makes a grant of 800 euros possible for more Eindhoven citizens. This plan had been on the table for some time. In May, opposition party SP argued that more people should be getting a grant to enable them to pay their energy bills. l

The SP suggested this measure because a growing group of Eindhoven citizens had difficulty making ends meet. The question, however, was if this was feasible. Such a measure was expected to take some 3.9 million euros. In a worst case scenario it might even amount to as much as 25 million or even 30 million euros.

Green light

Six months later, the college of mayor and alderpersons has approved the increase. If the municipality already knows that you fit the requirements, for instance because you are on benefit, the money is transferred automatically. Others can put in for an energy grant from 1 December until 30 April next year.

To sum up:

Update 3 November 2023: The Eindhoven energy allowance 2023 is €800 for households with an income of up to 130% of the current subsistance level.

For those on benefit the money will be transferred automatically, others should apply for the grant before 30 April 2024.