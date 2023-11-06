Eindhoven Centraal likely to get extension

Investigations for the expansion of Eindhoven Central are set to begin. These include additional platforms, switches and an underground bus station at and around the station.

Together with the province, ProRail, NS and the Ministry of Infrastructure, the municipality is starting a study, which will take about two years. “A complex matter. Buses and trains have to keep running and we are in the middle of an area development with housing construction here,” said Eindhoven alderperson Brainport Stijn Steenbakkers. Local residents and entrepreneurs will also be involved in the exploration.

Growth

Due to the growth of the Eindhoven region, accessibility also needs to be substantially improved, according to the parties involved. Besides expanding the station, this includes accelerated bus lanes, wider roads and a better network of cycle paths. To this end, central government, the province, municipalities and regional businesses previously pledged just under EUR 1.6 billion. An important part of the plans is thus KnoopXL, the new national and international public transport hub that Eindhoven Centraal is to become.

Need

According to Eindhoven City Council and rail operator ProRail, expansion of the station is necessary to keep up with growth. Now, bus and train station both have about 60,000 passengers, but that will grow to 90,000 in the near future. Buses and trains need to run more frequently and plans include fast train connections to Breda, Dusseldorf and Aachen.

Approach

To bring Eindhoven Centraal and the surrounding infrastructure up to standard for the longer term, several plans are being examined in more detail. These include increasing the number of train platforms from six to eight, expanding the emplacement on the west side of the station and creating a free crossing on the west side of the station in Tongelre district, so that trains can pass each other here without waiting. “With all these interventions, we can handle more passengers, and can ensure that more trains will run on time,” says ProRail’s Dimitri Kruik.

In addition, part or all of the bus station should be constructed underground. The price tag for this is more than EUR 700 million. According to stakeholders, Neckerspoel station is now becoming too small, resulting in dangerous situations.

Challenges

Once all studies are ready, concrete plans can be made, on which implementation can start. It could take until 2040 before everything is ready. “There are many challenges coming our way. Often these are also factors beyond our control,” explains Steenbakkers. “These include, for example, high interest rates or the investments the central government wants to make.”

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani