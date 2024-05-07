BRIDGE guitar festival attracts guitar enthusiasts

Guitar fans can enjoy themselves in the city from May 29 to June 2. During the second edition of the Bridge Guitar Festival, there will be performances by well-known guitarists such as J. Mascis, Gary Lucas and Mark Lettieri. More than fifty concerts can be attended for free.

New Talent

On Friday, May 31, 120 young guitarists will perform during the Youth Guitar Spectacle in the Muziekgebouw. In addition to the well-known stages such as Dynamo, the Effenaar and the music building, concerts have also been organized in Café de Stam in Nuenen and the Cacaofabriek in Helmond.

Scholarship

Guitarists can discover the latest trends in guitar playing on June 1 during the BRIDGE Guitar Convention in the Muziekgebouw. Various brands will show their products there and visitors can attend the very first live presentation of the Guitarist Poll Awards.

Studio040 is collaborating with BRIDGE and will soon be launching a fun competition! For more information on this, keep a close eye on the Stuido040 channel.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha