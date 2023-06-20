Mental health of Brabant is deteriorating

An increasing number of people are suffering from loneliness, stress, anxiety disorders and depression. These complaints are common in young adults and people with financial problems. Levels of loneliness have increased since 2020.

7 out of 10 people in Brabant consider their own health as good. Last year, the figure was 8 out of 10. According to the GGD, the organisation responsible for the health survey, this is a significant decrease.

In addition, the research shows that people with financial worries feel less healthy than people without financial worries. “The research confirms that when people struggle with problems such as financial worries, loneliness, addiction or stress, this often has an effect on their health,” said Thérèse Claassen, director of public health at the GGD.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha