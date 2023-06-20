Shuttle bus between Eindhoven airport and Amsterdam

From Thursday, a new shuttle service called AmsEindShuttle will run between Amsterdam Central and Eindhoven Airport. The bus will ride twice a day.

“With this new shuttle, we hope to offer a better alternative to the large and busy Schiphol, and to make the way of travelling to Eindhoven Airport easier and more comfortable,” said Van Den Broek.

With the shuttle service, entrepreneur Gijs van den Broek wants to ensure a better public transport connection between Eindhoven Airport and the capital city. If the service turns out to be a hit, an expansion of the bus service cannot be ruled out.

Tickets can be booked through the AmsEindShuttle website. A ticket can also be purchased with a Wizzair or Ryanair flight ticket.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha