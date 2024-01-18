PSV meets Feyenoord in the cup after a win against FC Twente

PSV will face rival Feyenoord in the eighth finals of the cup tournament. On Wednesday evening, the Eindhoven team had few problems with FC Twente in the second round. The score was 3-1 at home.

Coach Peter Bosz’s team entertained the crowd in the Philips Stadium with a number of beautiful goals. PSV immediately looked for attack in the initial phase and created dominance. The home team soon took the lead, with a fiery shot from Vertessen.

Then FC Twente came out of its shell. Until half time, the Tukkers occasionally came closer to the opponent’s goal, although this yielded little.

Nice attack

Not long after the break, PSV took further distance with a header from De Jong: 2-0, after a cross from Tillman. Six minutes later the home team ends the game. After a beautiful attack over several drives, Til encounters goalkeeper Unnerstall. Soon afterwards, Bakayoko put the Eindhoven team at 3-0 with a devastating shot.

Return

Twenty minutes before the end, the Tukkers do something back via Ugalde, but that’s it. Lang and Lozano come on for the home team. The Mexican made his return after a period of injury.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez