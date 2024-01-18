Highway between Eindhoven and Nuenen temporarily closed

By
Lila Mehrez
-
Photo credit: Studio040

The A270 between Eindhoven and Nuenen was temporarily closed on Wednesday evening after an accident involving several cars.

A van rear-ended a car. The van and car then spun around. The vehicles came to a stop with the nose facing against the direction of travel.

Because traffic could only drive via the emergency lane, it was decided to temporarily close the highway. This gave the emergency services the space to clean up the mess. Debris and parts of the cars were scattered all over the road surface.

No one was injured.

 

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez

